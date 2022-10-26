 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jazz musician to hold concert, CD release party set for Oct. 29 in Amherst

Joseph Henson and Henson Jazz will hold a CD release party and concert at the next Amherst Java and Jazz on Oct. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Second Stage — Amherst, 194 Second St., Amherst. The concert will be presented by Amherst Glebe Arts Response (AGAR) in collaboration with Second Stage.

Joseph Henson, formerly a member of the US Army Blues Jazz Ensemble from Washington, D.C., retired in December 2018 to become associate professor of commercial music and jazz studies at the Liberty University School of Music. He has played saxophone and written music for the Blues for 21 years and has also been the band’s musical director for the past few years.

Henson, of Forest, holds degrees in music from the University of South Carolina and the University of North Texas, and performs regularly in the D.C. area with a wide variety of groups, including his own quintet.

Henson has continued to play for Amherst Java and Jazz during the pandemic. “He has also continued composing new works, usually offering a hopeful and upbeat outlook on life,” a news release from AGAR states.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for students, including admission and a coffee or soda from Baines Books and coffee.

Tickets can be purchased using cash or check at the door of Second Stage or by credit card on Eventbrite.

