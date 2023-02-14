Amherst Glebe Arts Response, Inc. and Second Stage — Amherst are hosting in concert Laissez Foure, a New Orleans sound Jazz Quartet on Feb. 25 as part of the 2023 Java and Jazz lineup.

The event is from 6 to 8 p.m. at Second Stage, 194 Second St. in Amherst.

Ken Matthews, who leads the group, was brought up in Lynchburg. AGAR first met him in 2020 when his group drove down from the the Washington, D.C. area to perform on the lawn outdoors to a widely-spaced, masked audience during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Their joyous Dixieland sound on a sunny day brought much needed smiles to everyone’s face in the audience,” Lynn Kable, of AGAR, said. “People often ask us when they will be back.”

This year Matthews has moved back to Lynchburg with his saxophone and clarinet and organized a local band with Greg Thomas on trumpet and valve trombone, Peter Matthews on upright bass, and Tom Harbeck on guitar.

Tickets for Laissez Foure are $12 for adults and $6 for students, payable with cash or check at the door of Second Stage Amherst or using a credit card on Eventbrite. Admission includes a free coffee, soda or water from Baine’s Books and Coffee at Second Stage. Food also is for sale from Baine’s.