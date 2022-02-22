Joseph Henson Jazz Project to perform in Amherst on Feb. 26

Amherst Glebe Arts Response, Inc. and Second Stage l Amherst will feature Joseph Henson Jazz Project at Second Stage from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 26. The performance will feature Joseph Henson on saxophones, Isaac Williams on piano, Jay Ware on drums, and JONh Horton on bass.

Henson grew up in South Carolina where he attended the University of South Carolina as a music major. While working on his Master’s of Music degree at the University of North Texas he played in the One O’Clock Lab Band for three years and studied with Neil Slater, Jim Riggs, and Dan Haerle.

From 1997 to 2018 he served as tenor saxophonist in The U.S. Army Blues Jazz Ensemble based in Washington, D.C., and was the Enlisted Musical Director from 2015 to 2018. During his tenure with the Blues, he shared the stage with many jazz legends including Dee Dee Bridgewater, Dr. Billie Taylor, Freddie Cole and Chris Potter. Henson’s compositions and arrangements for the band, including ‘Things Ain’t What they Used To B’ and ‘Live at Blues Alley’ can be heard on several Army Blues recordings.

Henson is director of Saxophone and Jazz Studies at Liberty University.