Los Gatos jazz band to perform June 10 concert in Amherst

Amherst Glebe Arts Response on June 10 will present Los Gatos in concert at Second Stage | Amherst.

The 7 p.m. concert is at 134 Second St. in Amherst.

Chris Magee, the group’s arranger and trumpet player, said Los Gatos was active on the Roanoke music scene from 2006 to 2009 and they decided to revive the band last year. “We are doing one of our first performances at Second Stage since 2009,” Magee said.

Los Gatos will play Chris Magee’s new arrangements of popular Chick Corea works ‘Armando’s Rhumba,’ ‘La Fiesta,’ ‘Spain,’ and ‘The One Step.’ Magee said the band will play the new arrangements as a tribute to Corea, who died in 2021.

The band will also play tunes from their repertoire in the 2000s, such as ‘Afro Blue,’ ‘La Campiña,’ ‘Los Gatos,’ and will round out the evening with some other tunes fitting into neither category.

Los Gatos (The Cats) is a Latin jazz group based in Roanoke. It was developed through the merger of musical influences of musicians from different regions. The members of Los Gatos have played with Latin Jazz Project, Latin Heat, Solazo and other groups.

“Their performances take the listener on a trip to distant lands, drawing on repertoire that includes traditional African rhythms, Caribbean influences and traditional song forms,” a news release from Amherst Glebe Arts Response states. “Los Gatos seamlessly melds these musical idioms with contemporary jazz styles to produce music for all listeners to enjoy.”

The band members are Magee on trumpet, flugelhorn; Greg Moody, saxophones/woodwinds; Ken Hitchcock; saxophones/woodwinds; Sue Halloran: vocals; Lenny Marcus: keyboards, flute; Jeff Hofmann: acoustic and electric bass; Vladimir Espinoza: congas/percussion; David Sandoval: bongos/percussion and Larry Scott: drums/percussion

Tickets are $15/adults and $10/students and can be ordered at the door at 6 p.m. June 10 or in advance from Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/los-gatos-tickets-330155131887. Audience members can buy food and non-alcoholic beverages from Baines Books and Coffee at Second Stage.