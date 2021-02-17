 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lynchburg’s LIYA String Quartet to perform ‘Seven Last Words of Christ’ virtual concert

Lynchburg’s LIYA String Quartet to perform ‘Seven Last Words of Christ’ virtual concert

20210218_amh_lifestyles_concert_p1

Lynchburg's LIYA String Quartet musicians, pictured here left to right, are  Christi Salisbury Howell and Yevgeniiy Dovgalyuk, violins; David Feldman, cello, and Domenico Luca Trombetta, viola. 

 Submitted

Amherst Glebe Arts Response, Inc. (AGAR) presents Lynchburg’s LIYA String Quartet performing Franz Joseph Haydn’s popular work for Lent in seven sections on You Tube starting 4 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 21. The link will be available online until 11 p.m. April 3.

Franz Joseph Haydn composed this work for orchestra in 1786, and made the reduction for string quartet in 1787. “This version is now the more popular,” AGAR said in a news release.

LIYA string quartet members are Yevgeniy Dovgalyuk and Christi Salisbury Howell, violins; Domenico Luca Trombetta, viola; and David Feldman, cello.

AGAR and the quartet planned the concert at Grace Episcopal Church in Massie’s Mill, Virginia in spring 2020 when COVID-19 interfered. “We are pleased to be able to bring it to you this year at Lent instead,” said Lynn Kable, of AGAR, in the release. “It is a favorite piece of so many people at this time of year.”

To learn more and buy tickets visit www.amherstglebeartsresponse.org.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cat of the week: Sunnie
Lifestyles

Cat of the week: Sunnie

Sunnie is a sweet boy who currently is living with several other cats in our cat lounge. He came to us as a stray with a rather nasty wound un…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert