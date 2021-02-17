Lynchburg’s LIYA String Quartet to perform ‘Seven Last Words of Christ’ virtual concert

Amherst Glebe Arts Response, Inc. (AGAR) presents Lynchburg’s LIYA String Quartet performing Franz Joseph Haydn’s popular work for Lent in seven sections on You Tube starting 4 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 21. The link will be available online until 11 p.m. April 3.

Franz Joseph Haydn composed this work for orchestra in 1786, and made the reduction for string quartet in 1787. “This version is now the more popular,” AGAR said in a news release.

LIYA string quartet members are Yevgeniy Dovgalyuk and Christi Salisbury Howell, violins; Domenico Luca Trombetta, viola; and David Feldman, cello.

AGAR and the quartet planned the concert at Grace Episcopal Church in Massie’s Mill, Virginia in spring 2020 when COVID-19 interfered. “We are pleased to be able to bring it to you this year at Lent instead,” said Lynn Kable, of AGAR, in the release. “It is a favorite piece of so many people at this time of year.”

To learn more and buy tickets visit www.amherstglebeartsresponse.org.