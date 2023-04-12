Amherst Glebe Arts Response, Inc. (AGAR) and Second Stage — Amherst will present Longtime Lynchburg area vocalist and guitarist Matthew Howard and His Trio in Amherst Java and Jazz on April 29.

The performance will take place at Second Stage, 194 Second St., Amherst, is from 6 to 8 pm. Howard, known primarily for his Indie Acoustic and folk sound, makes this foray into the world of blues and jazz with violinist Daniel Kepel and Kaelin Howard on percussion.

The trio will play 1950’s and ‘60’s blues and jazz standards recorded by Frank Sinatra such as “Fly Me to the Moon and “My Way,” and a blues standard made famous in 1936 in a recording by Robert Johnson, “ Sweet Home Chicago. “ They will also play “People Get Ready” and “Fields of Gold” as arranged and performed by Eva Cassidy. The program will also include Matthew Howard originals.

Howard has made himself a hero to AGAR and Second Stage by becoming the steady sound designer and sound engineer for Amherst Java and Jazz, often assisted by his apprentice-son Kaelin, according to a news release.

Kepel was born in Great Britain and classically trained in violin. He now resides in Virginia and plays with orchestras, string quartets, and with rock ‘n roll and country groups. He has performed for 15 years with Howard, and also plays as a soloist in Lynchburg calling himself “The Singing Violinist.”