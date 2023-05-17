The Miss Amherst Pageant was held at Second Stage — Amherst on May 13, bringing a group of women and girls together for a festive atmosphere with dresses, crowns and plenty of smiles.
The following is a list of pageant winners:
Wee Baby Miss Amherst, Aniyah Hamlette
Baby Miss Amherst, Daisy Holliday
Mini Miss Amherst, Ocean Paige
Tiny Miss Amherst, Brooklyn Watkins
Petite Miss Amherst, Kellsey Tatlock
Preteen Miss Amherst, Julianna Case
Junior Miss Amherst, Carolina Case and Amelia Jerose
Teen Miss Amherst, Johnna Stevens
Miss Amherst, Mackenzie Beattie
People are also reading…
Ms. Amherst Woman, Debbie Wood
Mrs. Amherst, Krystal Paige
Ms. Classic Amherst, Katrina Childress
Ms. Amherst Lady, Phyllis Newman