Mysterious Mount Eldo presentation planned at museum

Looking at the 1718 French map by cartographer Guillhaume Delisle revealed an Amherst County mountain named Mount Edlo. Come join the speculation on Sunday, May 29 at 2:30 p.m. about this mysterious mountain as the speakers share their findings during their examinations of old maps and the visual landscape.

The 2:30 p.m. program will held in the Hamble Center directly behind the Amherst County Museum and Historical Society, 154 South Main St. in Amherst. The program is made possible by The Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation and the Town of Amherst, and is open to the public with no admission fee.

For additional information contact Octavia Starbuck, museum director, at (434) 946-9068 or email staff@amherstcountymuseum.org.