Online jazz concert, available through Nov. 15, celebrates those on the front lines of the pandemic

Amherst Glebe Arts Response, Inc. is presenting vibraphonist Cecilia Smith and pianist Lafayette Harris, Jr. in the third and final event in its digital residency series. The jazz music concert will be available free online at Youtube link https://youtu.be/cqTuRBOlPZA through Nov. 15.
These have been free ‘Thank You’ jazz events, devised to celebrate the COVID-19 response of medical and non-medical staff, individuals served, and families of these health providers: Lynchburg General Hospital, Centra Health Community Health, Virginia Baptist hospital, Fairmont Crossing and Central Virginia Alliance for Community Living, in Greater Lynchburg, VA; Gifts of Art, Michigan Medicine, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor; and at the VCU Health System in Richmond, South Hill, and Tappahannock, Virginia. This Digital Residency by Amherst Glebe Arts Response, organized in partnership with Cecilia Smith and Lafayette Harris, Jr., has been made possible with support from Chamber Music America through its residency endowment fund.
The first two concerts were streamed from Harris’s home studio, where his sons had graciously transported Cecilia’s vibes down the street during the pandemic. Now fully vaccinated and more willing to leave their homes, Cecilia and Lafayete decided to move out into Park Slope, Brooklyn to stream the third concert from the Soap Box Gallery. They invited a friend, Sheila Anderson, On-Air Host from WBGO Radio in Newark, New Jersey, to serve as the emcee.
Staff for the Amherst Glebe Arts Response, Inc. and CMA digital series who have coordinated local hospital and healthcares site presentations are: Amherst Glebe Arts Response, (AGAR), Inc. Director Lynn Kable; Gifts of Art, Michigan Medicine, Director Elaine Sims, Performance Director, Carrie McClintock; and VCU Health Arts in Health, Director Philip "Muzi" Branch, Director of Arts in Healthcare.