Pet of the week: Akasha

Akasha is our new arrival at Petsense! This pointy eared beauty came into the shelter with 4 kittens.

Akasha is a really great smaller cat who enjoyed our “living cat room” at the shelter with multiple cats. Akasha is 1 and a half to 2 years old, fully vetted, negative for FeLV & FiV, litter-trained and microchipped. Please stop by and visit her at Petsense!

You can either fill out an application online or at the store. Someone will be very lucky to have this kitty! To apply online please go to www.amherstanimalshelter.org/adopt.