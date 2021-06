This happy go lucky boy is Alexander! He knows sit and is quite gentle taking treats like a pro. He loves water too.

Alexander is ready for adventures like long walks or hikes, is about 5 to 6 years old and weighs 62 pounds.

He seems fine with other dogs but meet and greets with household dogs are a requirement anyway. He has not been cat-tested yet.

Alexander is up to date on vaccines and heartworm-negative. To apply for awesome Alexander please go to www.amherstanimalshelter.org/adopt.