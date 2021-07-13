Pet of the week: Bandit

Bandit has been with us four months since his owners had to move. He is frozen in time at the shelter. Same heartbreaking story. He’s also come to think of his kennels as home.

If you baby talk him he’ll fight every urge to come to the front of his kennel but he will do it! And if you are lucky and he trusts you he’ll come forward. Bandit has come to know and trust the staff, dog walkers and a handful of volunteers. Once he meets you he WILL remember your kindness!

All this beautiful boy needs is a person to give him a chance, have a little faith in him. Bandit really needs a home with another dog to take cues from. We feel being an only child might slow down his progress. He lived with four other dogs ranging in size from larger than himself to much smaller.

He has not been cat tested yet. Check out those incredibly trusting eyes, he has hope. Bandit is 3 to 4 years old and weighs about 55 pounds.