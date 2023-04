This is Big Boy!

Yes on those fabulous eyes! He’s stunning!

He looks like a Pit but is actually an American Bulldog mix. He’s a great dog, very entertaining.

He actually likes cats too, but he plays a little to rough with them so we’re going to call him NO CATS.

Big Boy is 4 years old and is a solid 70 pounds. He is available for adoption now. He’s fully vetted, neutered and ready for his forever home.