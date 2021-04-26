 Skip to main content
Pet of the week: Big John
Pet of the week: Big John

Big John, 1

Big John

 Submitted

This is Big John. He’s such an amazing boy!

His brindle markings are gorgeous and his tail kind of feathers. He’s been a stellar dog in our care. He doesn’t bark and carry on, he just engages immediately with everyone!

He walks great on a leash, too. He didn’t once try to mark anything like some male dogs do with all the scents in the shelter. We think he’s an amazing dog. He has some separation anxiety and will need someone that is home with him most of the time. He is medium-sized, up to date on vaccinations, heartworm- negative and neutered.

Big John is available now for a home.

Tags

