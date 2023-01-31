 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pet of the week: Boden

  • 0
Boden
Provided

Boden was just so happy for the attention that he made our task of taking pictures easy.

Once Boden sees a treat he sits and tries to catch them, if you take too long he’ll just start speaking. We translated it as “hurry up.” Boden has a real personality. He’s happy all the time at the smallest things.

He will dance for treats, has a great smile and great manners, knows how to sit and has gorgeous eyes. He is fully vetted and neutered, is 3 years old and weighs 60 pounds.

Boden is good with dogs and walks nicely on a leash. To apply to adopt Boden please go to www.amherstanimalshelter.org/adopt.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pet of the week: Dixie

Pet of the week: Dixie

If you need the SWEETEST seasoned senior ever, look no further! Dixie is the best girl, beautiful inside and out. Gentle as they come, great e…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert