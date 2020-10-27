 Skip to main content
Pet of the week: BooBoo

This doll is BooBoo. She’s the perfect canine companion for a quiet home, one with not a bunch of activities going on because certain noises tend to make her unsure and she will shake until she realizes it’s OK. Then she’s fine but no point in placing her in a situation that makes her uncomfortable.

BooBoo is nearly 7 years old and a settled woman, spayed and fully vetted. She’d do fine with teenagers but not ideal with small children because she can be a little grabby with treats. She previously lived with a bunch of cats. She looks forward to her walks with staff and volunteers.

This is the genuine face of a lovely girl. She’s available for adoption now.

