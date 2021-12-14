Pet of the week: Brandon

Meet our new gem Brandon. Have you gotten past his stunning green eyes? This is the lowdown on handsome Brandon: We were trapping cats to TNR and there were 3 cats/kittens left at this one location. The trap snapped and we were like “who are you?” He was calm even trapped, he let us rub him instantly!
We decided not to tip his ear because he was not a feral but rather just a “shy” youngster that could be acclimated into a home. He will bring a smile to your face and win your heart. He has a cheerful, laid-back disposition and is always ready to be petted and loved. A serious lap cat. He has been in a foster home for a couple of weeks, sharing a room with 2 other cats.
Brandon is affectionate, gentle and very calm. At 6 to 8 months old he’s now vaccinated, neutered and housetrained. His fosters request an indoor home only for him. To apply please go to www.amherstanimalshelter.org/adopt.