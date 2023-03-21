This is Bubba, He’s been the perfect gentleman in our care. He looks to be a Hound-Pit mix.

We were told Bubba’s age is around 7 years and he weighs 63 pounds and is slender and lean. Quite the personality too!

So far he’s been good at meeting other dogs at the shelter, but a meet and greet would be required with any potential new canine companions as part of the adoption process. Cats, well one swatted at him during testing and he flew out of the cat room like he was terrified.

The only thing we would say on the negative side is he is a tad grabby with treats, so little fingers beware. That’s why we would prefer children over 6 years old. He could just be over excited for treats as he has no food aggression issues otherwise.

To apply to complete this family all finding a home please apply for beauty Bubba at www.amherstanimalshelter.org/adopt.