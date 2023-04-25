Meet our gorgeous Buck! Isn’t he the most handsome Walker Hound you’ve ever seen? He’s the perfect example of his breed. Gorgeous colors and a striking pose! On his right side he has a heart marking. Was he a hunting dog that didn’t do well or a companion dog? We’ll never know because he came in as a stray and no calls after being posted as found.
Buck had to meet every dog in the building, he ran from kennel to kennel to meet his jail mates. He was also surprisingly happy to meet the cats, we mean he loved them all dispirited a few hisses which sent him flying. Buck, our goofy but loveable Hound, is approximately 5 years old and slim at 45 pounds.