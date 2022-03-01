 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pet of the week: Buddy

Buddy, pet
Check out Buddy!

He is a great dog, only 2 years old, already microchipped neutered. As you can tell he’s one happy boy!

We aren’t sure the history on why Buddy has a beef with dogs, maybe he was attacked when he was younger? No idea. But his first family named him “Buddy” as is a loyal friend and companion.

Buddy just can’t live with other dogs, so please only apply if you don’t have a resident dog. We won’t fail him, he needs to be an ONLY dog, no exceptions. Why set him up to fail? He’s fantastic with people and has great manners.

He’s young and 62.5 pounds of well behaved fun!

To apply please go to www.amherstanimalshelter.org/adopt.

