Pet of the week: Buddy

Check out Buddy! What a smile. Buddy came all the way from North Carolina, was rehomed and back to the same owner. Then rehomed again and ended up in Amherst. He didn’t do well in his two homes with other dogs.

We won’t fail him, he needs to be an ONLY dog, no exceptions. Why set him up to fail? He is a great dog. only 2 years old, already microchipped and neutered. As you can tell he’s one happy boy!

We aren’t sure the history on why Buddy has a beef with dogs. But his first family named him “Buddy” he was a loyal friend and companion. Buddy just can’t live with other dogs so please only apply if you don’t have a resident dog.

He’s fantastic with people and has fantastic manners. We think he is a Shepherd-Mt. Cur mix. He’s young and fun. We know that 62.5 pounds of well-behaved fun! He was so proud and cooperative posing for us.