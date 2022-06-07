 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pet of the week: Butch

Butch
Provided by the Humane Society of Amherst County

This stud is Butch! He is solid and might look like a tough guy but honestly he’s quite the opposite. Butch is quiet, respectful and quite the big baby. If you look closely he has gorgeous ice blue eyes, one only half iced. Also, if you look closely he is blowing silly bubbles from his lips?!

Butch is 2 yrs old, a solid 83 pounds, knows commands and is dog friendly! Cats are not a great idea. Butch has never barked for us so if you are considering a dog that is engaged but not a noisy fella Butch would be a great dog to meet!

