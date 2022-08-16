 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pet of the week: Casper

  • 0
Casper
Provided

Casper is a complete love despite the condition he came in. He’s deaf, his teeth are horribly worn down, the marks on his hind legs are from previous laying on concrete and is heartworm positive.

He rode beautifully in the van last week to Diamond Hill Animal Hospital for his heartworm treatment. He felt special getting a ride with someone giving him one-on-one time.

Casper being deaf means he needs a special home that will keep an eye in him because if he were to get lost you can’t do recall.

If you are willing to teach him signing that would be a huge plus. At 6-plus years old and 60 pounds he has fantastic eye contact.

That killer smile makes him so adorable. Don’t you agree? It was hard taking pictures because he wanted to be very close. He is dog and cat friendly and walks great on a leash too.

People are also reading…

If you want to give a discarded dog a beautiful future than apply for this wonderful dog! As always the shelter covers the entire heartworm treatment.

His adoption fee since over 50 pounds is just $75. You know what they say...one person’s trash is another person’s treasure!

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Amherst County pet of the week

Amherst County pet of the week

Have you ever seen such big, gorgeous green eyes? Sadly Loco was brought into the shelter because her owner passed away. She’s very sweet and …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert