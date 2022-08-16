Pet of the week: Casper

Casper is a complete love despite the condition he came in. He’s deaf, his teeth are horribly worn down, the marks on his hind legs are from previous laying on concrete and is heartworm positive.

He rode beautifully in the van last week to Diamond Hill Animal Hospital for his heartworm treatment. He felt special getting a ride with someone giving him one-on-one time.

Casper being deaf means he needs a special home that will keep an eye in him because if he were to get lost you can’t do recall.

If you are willing to teach him signing that would be a huge plus. At 6-plus years old and 60 pounds he has fantastic eye contact.

That killer smile makes him so adorable. Don’t you agree? It was hard taking pictures because he wanted to be very close. He is dog and cat friendly and walks great on a leash too.

If you want to give a discarded dog a beautiful future than apply for this wonderful dog! As always the shelter covers the entire heartworm treatment.

His adoption fee since over 50 pounds is just $75. You know what they say...one person’s trash is another person’s treasure!