Pet of the week: Charlie

This is happy boy Charlie!

He should be in a NO CATS household but would definitely benefit with another dog in the house.

He loved interacting with all of us. He definitely had happy tail going on!

Certain dogs we just know will get reclaimed yet sadly this handsome gent wasn’t one of them.

He’s got great manners, walks perfectly on a leash and is pleasantly calm. He is also an expert at smiling. Shelter life hasn’t crushed his spirit.

Charlie is approximately 5 to 6 years old, now up to date on vaccines and is heartworm-negative. He weighs 72 pounds, is solid but not overweight.

We’re listing him as a Lab mix but his body is shorter.

To apply for Charlie please go to www.amherstanimalshelter.org/adopt.