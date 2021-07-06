 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet of the week: Charlie
0 Comments

Pet of the week: Charlie

  • 0
Pet of the week: Charlie

Charlie

 Submitted

This is happy boy Charlie!

He should be in a NO CATS household but would definitely benefit with another dog in the house.

He loved interacting with all of us. He definitely had happy tail going on!

Certain dogs we just know will get reclaimed yet sadly this handsome gent wasn’t one of them.

He’s got great manners, walks perfectly on a leash and is pleasantly calm. He is also an expert at smiling. Shelter life hasn’t crushed his spirit.

Charlie is approximately 5 to 6 years old, now up to date on vaccines and is heartworm-negative. He weighs 72 pounds, is solid but not overweight.

We’re listing him as a Lab mix but his body is shorter.

To apply for Charlie please go to www.amherstanimalshelter.org/adopt.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert