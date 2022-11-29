Pet of the week: Cheetah

Cheetah is a sweetheart that has beautiful markings and the white boots we see so often.

For some reason we have trouble finding homes for brindles, not sure why, but we hope to find one soon for Cheetah. This is her attempt at looking thrilled to be stuck in a shelter..she was wagging her tail in-between looking so serious.

Cheetah listens very well and is good on a leash. She thoroughly enjoys her daily walks and the outdoors. Cheetah is very engaged and aims to please but her goal is a nice family. She can be dog selective, takes treats gently, she is 2 years old and weighs 57 pounds.

Cheetah is available for adoption now. To apply for Cheetah visit www.amherstanimalshelter.org/adopt.