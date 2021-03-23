This beautiful girl is Constance! She came to us not too long ago. Super loving and cuddly, she would prefer a non-chaotic home that doesn’t have many animals. She does OK with calmer cats but will need some time to warm up to them and no hyper dogs. If you are interested in her please fill out an application.
Pet of the week: Constance
