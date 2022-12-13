Pet of the week: Cooper and Rascal

The Humane Society of Amherst County has two lovely brothers that were reunited now that some kennel space recently was freed up.

They were originally in two sets of different kennels. The humane society noticed taking pictures they were so happy to see each other as they passed the others kennel so now they are all tails wagging to be together.

These dogs lived with multiple more dogs and both tested well with other dogs they’ve met plus cats too!

Cats hissed at both when tested and they couldn’t escape the cat room soon enough.

Cooper is the mostly brindle and weighs 56 pounds. Rascal, mostly white, weighs 53 pounds.

They are 2 years old and looking for new homes. They are litter brothers but do not need to be adopted together.

Both walk exceptionally on a leash, have great manners, are gentle boys and are adored.

Aren’t they gorgeous?!

To apply for Cooper or Rascal visit www.amherstanimalshelter.org/adopt.