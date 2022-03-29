 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pet of the week: Cornbread

  • 0
Cornbread
Submitted

Cornbread is really a great dog! He is very engaged and enjoying all his new found attention. You can see all the wounds and scars from living a not-so- happy life on a chain.

He listens fantastic, takes treats gently. Cornbread knows sit and stay and walks good on a leash.

He is both dog and cat friendly, loves to be close and cuddle too! Cornbread would be good with children as well. He is about 6 years old and weighs 6 pounds.

Will you be the one to save a previously chained up dog and show him what true love really is?

To apply for Cornbread please go to www.amherstanimalshelter.org/adopt.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pet of the week: Rakasha

Pet of the week: Rakasha

Rakasha is currently in foster care with 2 other dogs but truly she wants and needs to be an only dog. You see she really doesn’t like sharing…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert