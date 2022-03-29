Pet of the week: Cornbread

Cornbread is really a great dog! He is very engaged and enjoying all his new found attention. You can see all the wounds and scars from living a not-so- happy life on a chain.

He listens fantastic, takes treats gently. Cornbread knows sit and stay and walks good on a leash.

He is both dog and cat friendly, loves to be close and cuddle too! Cornbread would be good with children as well. He is about 6 years old and weighs 6 pounds.

Will you be the one to save a previously chained up dog and show him what true love really is?

To apply for Cornbread please go to www.amherstanimalshelter.org/adopt.