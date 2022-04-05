Pet of the week: Creo

Creo was surrendered by his family for having too many dogs. He’s a GEM!

He’s even wearing a heart on his nose. Taking pictures his tail wagged non-stop.

He licked and kissed our hands so much, thanking us for getting the word out that he needs a home and charming us.

The only negative is NO CATS. He’s approximately 4 years old, walks great on a leash, takes treats gently, sits for treats and has been a stellar dog in our care.

To apply for Creo please go to www.amherstanimalshelter.org/adopt

All dogs over 50 pounds have an adoption rate of only $75 and are fully vetted.

Adoption fee and vetting include: Exam, Distemper, rabies, deworm, flea protection, 3-way heartworm test and alter.