Pet of the week: Daisy

This is Daisy. Despite the scars of her past she is a delightful gal. Daisy doesn’t care what she looks like on the outside, her personality shines!She’s currently on a green bean diet and weighs 65 pounds. We are looking for a home with no dogs or cats. Just a home to let her hang out and enjoy your company. Despite everything she’s on her feet instantly to greet anyone that stops or walks by. She enjoys her walks too. There was a teenager in her previous home that adored her and visa versa.

