Pet of the week: Dana

This is Dana! She was owner surrendered a month ago because her owner was unable to care for her. No judgement please, people come on hard times and need assistance, that is exactly why we exist, to help rehome precious lives. Dana came in with infected eyes and her coat was in bad shape.

Our ACO Amanda made Dana her project. Amanda gives her medicated baths and takes her for walks. Two vets have confirmed demodex mange, meaning the non-contagious type. The staff is also doing supplements in her food to help her coat. She’s come a long way and is so much more comfortable! She was also given a three-month dose of Bravecto. Dana was given an orthopedic bed too to make her comfortable. Dana is 5 years old, weights just under 50 pounds. She walks beautifully on a leash. She does have a little trouble seeing, we will have our vet reassess her eyes, she can definitely see just sometimes she goes and bumps into things but quickly recovers. She’s got a gentle, loving disposition. With a pure and genuine appreciation for any attention. She’s both dog and cat friendly, an easy dog, ideal for an older family or any home.