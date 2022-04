Diamond is 2 years old, weighs 62 pounds and is a NO CATS dog.

She appears to be good with other dogs but a meet-and-greet is always required with all adopters’ pets.

If Diamond hears you approach her kennel her entire body wiggles with glee.

She can’t help herself, she just loves people! She is a doll!

She knows sit and requested a flowered headband so you fall in love! Her silver coat is gorgeous!

To apply please go to www.amherstanimalshelter.org/adopt.