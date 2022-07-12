Pet of the week: Dimitri

Dimitri has a great smile that is always on his face!

He’s quiet in his kennel but get him excited and that fun singing voice rings throughout the building and we know exactly who it is. This big clown makes us laugh!

Dimitri was treated for heartworms in late June and went for a pup cup after his treatment for doing so well. He really enjoyed it as you can tell!

After his treatment he will need quiet time and can go to his new home with the understanding no full on activities as the worms die in his system.

His treatment costs were covered by the shelter thanks to generous donations to our medical program.

At approximately 5 years old and 75 pounds, he’s a black and tan treasure!

To apply for Dimitri please go to www.amherstanimalshelter.org/adopt.