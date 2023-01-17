Pet of the week: Dixie

If you need the SWEETEST seasoned senior ever, look no further! Dixie is the best girl, beautiful inside and out. Gentle as they come, great eye contact and just a catch. We can gush all day about Dixie!

Dixie is 11 years old, she came in spayed, she has the white muzzle going on and a few stiff joints, but oh how lucky you would be to have her at your side.

We don't want her on hard floors, even with a cushy bed it's hard to see her behind bars. Dixie weighs 74 pounds and will sit pretty for you. Gentle on a leash for strolls.

To apply for her, please fill out an application here: http://amherstanimalshelter.org/application-to-adopt-a-pet/.