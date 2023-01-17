 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pet of the week: Dixie

  • 0
Dixie
Provided

If you need the SWEETEST seasoned senior ever, look no further! Dixie is the best girl, beautiful inside and out. Gentle as they come, great eye contact and just a catch. We can gush all day about Dixie!

Dixie is 11 years old, she came in spayed, she has the white muzzle going on and a few stiff joints, but oh how lucky you would be to have her at your side.

We don't want her on hard floors, even with a cushy bed it's hard to see her behind bars. Dixie weighs 74 pounds and will sit pretty for you. Gentle on a leash for strolls.

To apply for her, please fill out an application here: http://amherstanimalshelter.org/application-to-adopt-a-pet/.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert