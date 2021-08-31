 Skip to main content
Pet of the week: Fancy
Pet of the week: Fancy

Last week this sweet youngster was abandoned by someone in a rural area of Amherst County. This was witnessed by a Good Samaritan as they left her in the road and simply drove off without her.

Folks, we were open, we are 6 miles from where she was dumped. Why did they choose to leave her when she’s such a great dog? Why not bring her to the shelter?

She has been named Fancy. She’s under a year old, currently weighs 45 pounds, she’s good with dogs and these ears! She was fantastic and cooperative for her photo shoot. Fancy came in just hours before these pictures, even though she trembled a little, confused by us taking pictures she was nothing but cooperative, gentle and has an endearing personality.

She watches you intently for what you wish for her to do next. We hope she was treated with kindness before being dumped, she’s on the thin side but that’s just temporary.

To apply please go to www.amherstanimalshelter.org/adopt.

