 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet of the week: Flex

Pet of the week: Flex

20210114_amh_lifestyles_flex_p1

Flex 

 Justin Faulconer

This beautiful boy is Flex. He is huge! Flex is a loving dude that really enjoys people. He would love a nice fenced in yard to run all of his energy off as he is quite the strong man. Flex would not be good with small dogs or cats.

A meet-and-greet would be required for a larger dog. Please put in an application through the Humane Society of Amherst County website if you are interested in him.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cat of the week: Mamacita
Lifestyles

Cat of the week: Mamacita

This beauty is Mamacita. She is a wonderful cat that would prefer to be the only cat or just one other. She is older, more than 10 years old. …

Pet of the week: Wahoo
Lifestyles

Pet of the week: Wahoo

This handsome man is Wahoo. He would have a place to call his own this year! Wahoo is a total love bug with a shy personality. He is definitel…

Pet of the week: Wahoo
Lifestyles

Pet of the week: Wahoo

This handsome man is Wahoo. He would have a place to call his own this year! Wahoo is a total love bug with a shy personality. He is definitel…

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert