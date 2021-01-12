Pet of the week: Flex

This beautiful boy is Flex. He is huge! Flex is a loving dude that really enjoys people. He would love a nice fenced in yard to run all of his energy off as he is quite the strong man. Flex would not be good with small dogs or cats.
A meet-and-greet would be required for a larger dog. Please put in an application through the Humane Society of Amherst County website if you are interested in him.
