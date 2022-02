This is Frank. Not the best name for him, he’s quite fun and a real character!

That one ear, does it stand up or flap?

He was a good sport with the hat too! He needs a NO cats household. He seems fine with other dogs but meet-and-greet is always required.

Frank has been slowly treated for heartworms and gets better everyday. His personality is nothing but awesome. He takes treats and toys with ease.

He has spent seven months with us and we would love for him to find his forever home!