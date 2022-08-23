Pet of the week: Gideon

This super cutie, Gideon, came in as a stray. He has a crooked smile and an adorable underbite. His tail never stops happy wagging!

Gideon has been a good boy at the shelter while hoping his family reclaims him but his hold is long up. Sadly, a lot of folks lately aren’t reclaiming strays.

He’s an adorable Boxer mix, 1 to 2 years old, and very small at 37 pounds. If he looks like a winner to you please stop on by in a few days to visit. He is dog-friendly. To apply please go to www.amherstanimalshelter.org/adopt