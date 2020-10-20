Pet of the week: Goldie

Look at this beauty! Goldie became an instant staff favorite.

She’s been surrendered to the shelter as a Mastiff/Anatolian Shepherd. She’s a large gal. We can’t say enough good things about her. Goldie is now vetted with vaccines and is heartworm-negative.

She’s extremely dog-friendly, on the larger size at about 85 pounds. She still needs to be spayed. Come meet her so you understand why we love her.

To apply for Goldie please go to www.amherstanimalshelter.org/adopt.