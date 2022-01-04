 Skip to main content
Pet of the week: Grapefruit

Grapefruit
My name is Grapefruit and you can see me at Petsense in Madison Heights!

My baby and I found ourselves at a nice lady’s house who wanted desperately to help us, but unfortunately, she had terrible allergies that prevented her from letting us stay.

Once my baby was weaned, it was my time to shine and try to find a forever home of my own. I have quietly been waiting on that special someone to notice me, hopefully the awesome folks here at Petsense will help me meet that perfect person looking for a perfect cat like me!

Grapefruit is approximately 2 years old, current on all vaccines, FeLV-FIV negative, spayed, litter trained and microchipped. 

Grapefruit’s adoption fee is $ 40

