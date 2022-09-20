 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pet of the week: Gregory

Gregory, pet
Provided

Hi I’m Gregory!

What can I say about me? I’m just the bestest, fuzzy wuzzy, feliney friend you could ever want to meet! Why you ask? I just am that’s why!

Okay, okay I get it it.... I should let everyone know the reasons why I’m the best...but its just silly getting into all of that, but the weird people here think I should, so here goes....For starters I’m so handsome, I mean how could anyone resist this gorgeous face? I’m also so very sweet. Yeah, yeah I know what you’re thinking....I’m supposed to be a tough guy...the man of the house if you will, and I could be if I wanted to, but I really prefer my sweetness more than anything.

I’ve been friendly with the other kitties that are here with me, the people haven’t introduced me to any puppers yet, but I’m so sweet I think I can share a home with a canine friend as long as he gave me time to rest and relax in a sunbeam and be busy, like a cat should be!

If I sound like your guy, you can apply for me at www.amherstanimalshelter.org/adopt.

