Pet of the week: Howie

If you know labs they are goofy, ready to go, always nosy about stuff, always “hangry” and loyal dogs.We were told that Howie is 8 years old. His spunk for life seems correct for his given age but his body seems like he’s older.He sometimes takes a minute to get up, but then he’s ready to go, go, go.Howie came in neutered and is fully vetted. He weighs exactly 100 pounds. He’s a big boy.
If you can see past the calluses on his elbows and his sometimes droopy eyes and slobber when he shakes his head...well then apply today!
