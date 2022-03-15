 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pet of the week: Jake

Amherst pet, Jake
Provided

This is Jake. He said ‘this is my get me out of dog jail face?’

He’s a sweet boy. Sadly both of his owners passed away. First his human mom, followed by his dad. He came into the shelter with a small female Beagle mix, and she was adopted shortly after.

Jake went into a foster home and on several occasions didn’t feel comfortable around men. His foster was just heartbroken.

So it’s not clear if he needs a home without men or he just likes to pick his men friends. It’s a little baffling. Jake has a previous spine injury and his hind looks a little awkward but on walks he’s moving like grease lightning, on walks you better have pep in your step to keep up with him!

Jake is 6 years old, weighs 88 pounds, microchipped, up to date on vaccines, heartworm-negative and neutered.

So if you are searching for a low key companion that thoroughly enjoys walks he’d be a good match. Videos in the comments section on the Humane Society of Amherst County’s Facebook page. To apply please go to www.amherstanimalshelter.org/adopt.

