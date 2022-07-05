 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pet of the week: Jewels

  • 0
Jewels

Meet Jewels!

Sadly at 4 years old it looks like she’s had a few litters. She probably made some beautiful babies but those days are over.

Jewels is already bonding with the staff, she’s eager to be someone’s cherished companion. She just arrived a few days ago and has made lots of friends.

She is lacking in the confidence department so she’s always looking to a person for guidance in most situations.

Jewels really needs either a person to work with her solely, or have another well-balanced dog to help her understand what’s appropriate.

She weighs 60 pounds, knows to sit and walks nicely on a leash.

To apply for Jewels please go to www.amherstanimalshelter.org/adopt.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert