Pet of the week: Jewels

Meet Jewels!

Sadly at 4 years old it looks like she’s had a few litters. She probably made some beautiful babies but those days are over.

Jewels is already bonding with the staff, she’s eager to be someone’s cherished companion. She just arrived a few days ago and has made lots of friends.

She is lacking in the confidence department so she’s always looking to a person for guidance in most situations.

Jewels really needs either a person to work with her solely, or have another well-balanced dog to help her understand what’s appropriate.

She weighs 60 pounds, knows to sit and walks nicely on a leash.

To apply for Jewels please go to www.amherstanimalshelter.org/adopt.

