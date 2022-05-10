 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pet of the week: Josiah

Josiah
Meet handsome Josiah!

Making dough as we took pictures! What a sweetheart. His buff gray coloring is gorgeous. Oh, and he chirps when he talks.

Josiah came in as an owner surrender along with another cat when his family could no longer care for them. He’s young at 2 years old, cat-friendly and would do best with calmer dogs. Fully vetted, negative for FeLV and FIV, microchipped, litter trained and ready to head home. Want to meet him? he’s at Petsense. You can either apply at the store or online at www.amherstanimalshelter.org/adopt

