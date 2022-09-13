 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pet of the week: Mamacita

Mamacita, pet
Meet Mamacita!

She’s a young dog at 1-year-old that came in as a stray. At first she didn’t know what to think of the shelter but she quickly gained new friends and blossomed into a lovely sweetheart! Look at this adorable girl, her coat is very unique.

Mamacita is a nice size at 58 pounds. We think she will do well in any home, any lifestyle because she’s eager to learn and adaptable. Good with dogs and would do well with children. Mamacita is up-to-date on vaccines, heartworm-negative and already spayed. She’s ready to find her new forever!

To apply please go to www.amherstanimalshelter.org/adopt.

