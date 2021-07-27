 Skip to main content
Pet of the week: Michael
Pet of the week: Michael

I’m telling ya straight, I’m innocent! I haven’t done nothing wrong and still somehow, I’ve done landed in the clinker. My name is Michael, A.K.A Mike. Here’s how I landed in my current situation. You see, my human person had too many dogs and somehow I was the one that had to go away. I’m not sure what I did to be the chosen.

I’m a good boy! but here I sits. Doggo jail ain’t too bad. The peoples here are nice, they give me two meals a day, snacks, walks, and time out in the yard. I like making friends with the other dogs in jail, but I’d really like to bust outta here. Can you help me please? I can’t promise to be on my best behavior all the time (gotta cut loose sometimes) but I’ll try my best to be the goodest boy I can. I weigh 55 pounds, like other pups and people.

