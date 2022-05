This handsome boy is Nino! He had a nice family but they found they didn’t have enough time to devote to him so they wanted him to have a better opportunity

He’s a handsome boy that certainly enjoyed being photographed while getting one-on-one time and playing ball.

Nino came in already neutered and up-to-date on his vaccines. He is 4 years old and weighs 58 pounds. Nino is too stiff when introduced to cats so he’s not to be around cats.

To apply please go to www.amherstanimal shelter.org/adopt.

