Are you in the market for some gorgeous gemstones? Or perhaps a stunning house panther? Or maybe you want both wrapped up in one beautiful package?

Hi! I’m Opal, and I’m both sweet and shiny. I’m a young girl that loves playtime and toys, but I also enjoy hanging out with people and getting ear massages and butt scratches…you know, all that stuff a princess deserves. If I sound like the perfect girl, and let’s face it, I’m a cat so I know I’m perfect, then please follow the link below to apply for me or stop by the shelter anytime during open hours. I promise you’ll fall in love with me!