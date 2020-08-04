You have permission to edit this article.
Pet of the week: Oscar

Pet of the week: Oscar

Oscar

Meet Oscar.

Don’t let his sad picture face fool you. He’s one of the happiest dogs you’d ever meet. He’s always wearing a smile and his entire body wags with delight.

Oscar is about 2 years old, he takes treats very gently and knows the “sit” command. He also is a very large dude that thinks he is a puppy.

Oscar “the wiggle butt” is available for adoption now.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

